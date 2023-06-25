Terry Gilliam gets emotional as he wipes away tears during daughter’s wedding

Terry Gilliam was overcome with emotions and broke down into tears at his daughter Amy's big day in Mayfair.

The filmmaker, 82, became emotional during the very special day as he left the church in Mayfair to see off the newlyweds as they drove away in their wedding car.

The Monty Python star looked dapper for the occasion, with a dark navy suit and a black and white print shirt underneath.

He was captured in a very heartfelt moment as he tried to fight back tears.

Meanwhile, Push producer Amy, 45, - who has not revealed the identity of her husband - looked radiant in a white bridal gown , which featured cut-out details on the sides and a glamorous bow on her bust.

Amy appeared in her highest spirits as she was captured laughing with her groom.

The American-born filmmaker's appearance comes after it was announced in March that Monty Python's Flying Circus is set to return to UK terrestrial television for the first time in almost 35 years.