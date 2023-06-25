Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘rubbish’ divorce stories spark the rumor mill

An expert has just stepped forward to reference rumors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split and offered their candid insights into the possibility.



These clarifications have been issued by royal expert Eric Schiffer of Reputation Management Consultants, for he believes the rumors are ‘baseless’.

He started the entire converastion off by clarifying the real reason for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s disappearance from the public and told the Daily Star, “The fact that we see Meghan and Harry out less together has much more to do with their schedules, personal interests, and parenting duties than it reveals some sudden death to their bond.”

Even royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams echoed similar sentiments and admitted, “I would not read anything into the fact that we have not seen them together much.”

“I am certain we will see a great deal more of them both,” in the future.

For those unversed, the coupe has been at the receiving end of a lot of rumors since Meghan Markle chose to distance herself from King Charles’ Coronation.

At the time society journalist, Petronella Wyatt broke it all down, and claimed, “Friends of mine who live near them are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days. She tends to leave Harry at home.”