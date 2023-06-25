Inside the bond between Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough’s husband Ben Smith-Petersen

While Riley Keough shared a loving bond with her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, there is not much known about what Presley thought of her son-in-law, Ben Smith-Petersen.

According to The Things, it is possible that the Aussie stuntman, 32, had a friendly connection with his mother-in-law, who passed away earlier in January, 2023.

According to Page Six, Riley and Lisa Marie were “close” which would lead many to assume that Ben also was on good terms with her.

Smith-Petersen did attend Lisa Marie Presley's funeral alongside his wife Riley Keough. And according to Today.com, he shared an emotional letter that Riley had written. Moreover, he sounded emotional while talking at Lisa Marie’s funeral, reflecting their bond.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 34, shared in an interview with Vogue Australia that she met the “boy from Byron Bay” while making Mad Max: Fury Road. She recalled the “the whirlwind trip to Sydney, a romance that began with a midnight swim and is suffused with all the magic of a perfect Australian summer.”

The two tied the knot in in February 2015 and secretly welcomed their first child in 2022.

The news of the couple having welcomed their first child came during Lisa Marie’s funeral in January, 2023. Several hours earlier, the stuntman had hinted at the infant’s arrival during the memorial service that had been held at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Smith-Petersen said during the emotional service, reading aloud his wife’s eulogy on her behalf.

“Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart.”