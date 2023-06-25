Elvis Presley felt ‘guilty’ for his dark obsession which led him to ‘kill himself’

Elvis Presley may have enthralled fans with his music, but he was a troubled soul with many demons.



The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s stepbrother David Stanley shared in a new Amazon Prime documentary about the legendary musician, Elvis’ Women, that the singer was tormented with his by obsession of young girls.

In the documentary, where he claimed to be part of Elvis’ ‘entourage,’ alleged that he believes the late singer died by suicide. “He premeditated taking the medications that killed him,” Stanley in the documentary.

“Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn’t take it anymore,” the 85-year-old claimed, who was reportedly in Graceland when the Elvis died of a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose in August 1977.

In the series, which premiered in May, Stanley alleged his stepsibling “couldn’t carry on” amid fears his alleged relationships with teen girls would be laid bare in a book.

Moreover, according to Stanley, “it was the guilt of having sex with teen girls that led him to kill himself.” It was also revealed that the singer had a favourite one-liner, “fourteen will get you 20!”

Stanley claimed that it was a “miracle” that Can’t Help Falling In Love hitmaker wasn’t “busted” despite his dalliances.

“His taste for young girls, aged 15 or 16, made me sick,” the stepbrother said. “He got away with things most people didn’t, because of his money, fortune, fame and power, charisma and magnetism. Elvis could talk the socks off [of] you.”

The documentary, which includes interviews with women claiming to be pursued by Presley at a young age, also examines his relationship with Priscilla Presley.

Elvis married Priscilla in 1967 when the actress was 21 and he was 32.