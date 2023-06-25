Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are making their own ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly run out of road in the scandal space, experts believe, and are thus looking to create their own ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
These accusations have been issued by PR expert Edward Coram-James, chief executive of Go Up.
He weighed in on his thoughts about this during his interview with the Daily Star.
There, he claimed, “The only undisputed major media successes that the Sussexes have seen in the past few years have been scandal-led.”
Mr Coram-James also went on to note, “A tell-all hit piece against the Royal Family in their Netflix docuseries, followed by a scandal-ridden exposé in Harry’s book 'Spare'.”
“The problem is that many only tuned into these out of voyeurism, in the same way that many watch Celebrity Big Brother.”
“They love to see the inner workings of celebrity, especially when scandal is involved. But the Sussexes have probably run out of road in the scandal space.”
“Put simply, there’s probably not much more to reveal and, even if there were, it’s likely that the public will have lost interest,” he added before signing off.
