Johnny Depp sends birthday wishes to ‘brother’ Jeff Beck

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has sent birthday wishes to his ‘brother’ Jeff Beck, who turns a year older today, Sunday.



It was Depp’s first social media post after his ex-wife Amber Heard made first official public appearance following their defamation trial last year.

Heard made an appearance at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy Friday, a day before the premiere of her new film, In the Fire.

The Aquaman actress looked radiant as she smiled, laughed and chatted with friends, cast and crew members from the supernatural thriller.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with Jeff Beck to wish him on his birthday.

Depp wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest brother Jeff. You are with me, always. You are everything!!!

“Your fellow giant toddler… eternal love and worship. X JD.”

Jennifer Aniston also liked Johnny Depp birthday post for Jeff.

Meanwhile, the premiere marks Amber Heard's first appearance promoting a movie since the end of the defamation trial brought against her by Depp. The trial ended June 1, 2022.