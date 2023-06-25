'Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk serious about cage fight'

Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Elon Musk. — AFP/File

Dana White, boss of the US-based mixed martial arts organisation Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has said Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are "absolutely dead serious" about going toe-to-toe in a cage match.

The Meta and Twitter bosses took to their respective social media platforms — Instagram and Twitter — earlier this week for talking about their battle-readiness, according to Sky News.

"Both have apparently since spoken to mixed martial arts supremo Dana White," the media outlet said.

In coversation with TMZ Live, White said a Zuckerberg vs Musk battle would surpass the revenue viewership amassed by a 2017 boxing spectacle between Floyd Mayweather and Colin McGregor.

The much-talked Mayweather vs McGregor fight attracted around 50 million viewers in the US alone.

"There's no limit on what this thing can make," said White, who also claimed that he spoke to the tech billionaires recently.

"Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this."

The discussion around their fight came after the 51-year-old Twitter chief said he was "up for a cage match" if Zuckerberg is.

In response, the 39-year-old Meta boss posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his Instagram story and said: "Send me location."

Musk then suggested that the match take place at the Vegas Octagon —an eight-sided caged fighting arena in Las Vegas.

Who might emerge as the winner is hard to tell, but Zuckerberg trains with a jiu-jitsu team, while Musk has previously admitted he rarely works out "except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air".