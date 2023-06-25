What's the latest WhatsApp update?

Representational image of WhatsApp's logo on a smartphone screen. — AFP/File

Through its Google Play Beta Program, WhatsApp — Meta's messaging service — is introducing another update for its users, which will upgrade the version up to 2.23.13.16.

The messaging app has been bringing new changes to its interface for its Android users in the last few weeks which included the bottom navigation bar and redesigned switches and floating action buttons along with rounded menus.

The app has a clear aim to enhance its interface by abiding by Material Design 3's principles and guidelines with persistence to stay committed to its plans in the future.

A screenshot of the soon-to-be-launched white action bar. — WABetaInfo

This time around, the Meta-owned application is working to bring a white action bar update for its millions of users worldwide which will soon be available, WABetaInfo reported.

"We think the white action bar is achieving greater alignment with Material Design 3 principles: by transitioning to a white color scheme, WhatsApp aligns its design more closely with the principles of Material Design, ensuring a consistent and revamped look," the WhatsApp update website mentioned.

Users familiar with similar apps, according to the WhatsApp information website, will appreciate this change as it aligns with their expectations and guidelines.



WhatsApp's future changes include more than just a light theme, as the application also intends to introduce a darker action bar to go with the dark theme.



"In addition, the status bar is still configured using the old green color as shown in the attached screenshot, but this might be addressed later," WABetaInfo mentioned.



The website added that the white action bar is currently under development and will soon be released for beta testers.