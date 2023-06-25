Lewis Capaldi cut short Glastonbury set amid mental health struggle

Lewis Capaldi apologized to the fans in the crowd after he failed to complete his performance

Lewis Capaldi took a three-week break before his Glastonbury 2023 performance to focus on his mental health.

However, it seems the Scottish singer has not fully recovered as he struggled to complete his set on Pyramid Stage.

On the contrary, the 26-year-old kickstarted his performance quite chirpy and smoothly by pranking fans that Ed Sheeran would be coming on stage.

But as the set got in the rhythm, the Before You Go crooner struggled with vocal troubles and was seen having tics.

The 26-year-old, meanwhile, continued his performance backed by fans cheers in the crowd.

However, seemingly it was enough as he ended his set without completing all songs.

After the end, the singer told the Glastonbury crowd, “I recently took three weeks off. It was a break for my mental health.

“I wanted to come back and do Glasto ’cause it’s so incredible, so I just wanna thank you for watching us. I was **** scared, but you’ve really made me feel at ease.”

The Brit Award winner also apologized to the crowd for being unable to deliver the performance.

Previously, Capaldi made it public about his diagnosis of Tourette’s Syndrome.

Soon after Capaldi set ended, fans took to social media to express support for the singer.

“There’s something really beautiful about the crowd filling in the lyrics for Lewis Capaldi,” one fan commented.

“Poor guy. He looks devastated. But this is so wonderful. And all respect that he turned up to perform.”

“Heart genuinely bleeds for Lewis Capaldi. Absolutely love the guy, and watching what he goes through to perform is nothing short of heartbreaking. Hero amongst men,” another added.e