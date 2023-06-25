Matty Healy gets a blow by Rina Sawayama at Glastonbury

Rina Sawayama crouched to the stage prior to his launch at Matty Healy

Rina Sawayama has adopted an unforgiving stance when it comes to Matty Healy as she called out the singer's early problematic remarks at Glastonbury 2023



According to The Independent, the Japanese-British crooner began the track STFU! by taking a dig at the 1975 frontman.

“Tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast... he also owns my masters... I’ve had enough,” the 33-year-old said.

Previously, speaking to the Adam Friedland Show podcast, Taylor Swift’s ex revealed to saw racially discriminated pornography Ghetto Gaggers where the white-dominated colour of women.

Further, the singer also mocked the rapper Ice Spice.

Meanwhile, fans on social media expressed their take on the John Wick star seemingly shot at Healy.

“Rina Sawayama calling out Matty Healy and incorporating a Limp Bizkit cover into ‘STFU’ is absolutely everything. I adore this woman,” one fan commented.

“Matty Healy??? Owns rina’s masters???????” another person added.

“Rina Sawayama opening STFU by calling out Matty Healy, all is well,” a third else said.

Earlier, after facing immense pressure, Healy admitted his mistake and wholeheartedly apologized to the rapper.

“I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you, he said.