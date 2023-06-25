Blake Shelton swoons over wife Gwen Stefani's new track

Gwen Stefani's song 'True Back' has met with positive response

Blake Shelton is over the moon as his wife, Gwen Stefani, comeback with the True Babe track.

The Voice judge shared his reaction on Instagram with his wifey picture.

"My wife put out a new song today. you know... THE GWEN STEFANI!!!!!!! Go listen, people!!!! It's a hit!!!!! I'm so proud of you @gwenstefani!!!" he captioned.

Released on June 22, True Babe is the new single by Stefani.

"I wanna fly to your shows / Wanna wake up in your clothes," the crooner sang in the pre-chorus, referring to her hubby.

The Luxurious crooner will return to perform her coaching duties on the 24th Season of The Voice.

While Shelton called it quits from the judge post in the show after shooting the latest Season 23.

Earlier, Stefani gushed over Shelton as she celebrated his 47th birthday.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to express her love for him, "happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx."