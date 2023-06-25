Blake Shelton swoons over wife Gwen Stefani's new track

Blake Shelton is over the moon as his wife, Gwen Stefani, comeback with the True Babe track.
The Voice judge shared his reaction on Instagram with his wifey picture.
"My wife put out a new song today. you know... THE GWEN STEFANI!!!!!!! Go listen, people!!!! It's a hit!!!!! I'm so proud of you @gwenstefani!!!" he captioned.
Released on June 22, True Babe is the new single by Stefani.
"I wanna fly to your shows / Wanna wake up in your clothes," the crooner sang in the pre-chorus, referring to her hubby.
The Luxurious crooner will return to perform her coaching duties on the 24th Season of The Voice.
While Shelton called it quits from the judge post in the show after shooting the latest Season 23.
Earlier, Stefani gushed over Shelton as she celebrated his 47th birthday.
The 53-year-old took to Instagram to express her love for him, "happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx."
Britney Spears hints at performance in music legend Elton John's next concert in Glastonbury
Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a post about mega tennis event Wimbledon
Tom Cruise, 60, recently won over critics after the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible 7' in Rome
It was suggested by a tweet on Saturday
Netflix crew faced multiple attacks from tiger sharks while filming for a documentary series
The rapper is known for offending some people with his memes