Emilia Clarke 'almost' sends Samuel L. Jackson to hospital on 'Secret Invasion' set

Emilia Clarke instantly broke down after the mishap

Emilia Clarke's one mistake may send Samuel L. Jackson to the hospital as the actor revealed the near-miss deadly mishap on Secret Invasion set.

During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Game of Thrones star remembered the driving stunt, which might end in an injury for Nick Fury.

"They put me in a Lada, which is like a very old Russian car," she said. "And I got in, and I was like, 'Hey, what's with the six [shift knobs] up in here? Which one am I using? Why does it have 10 pedals? Clarke recalled.

"It's [like] a tractor… I know how to drive. I know how to drive a stick. [But there wasn't] enough time, she continued. They're saying, 'We've gotta go. We're shooting. Come on, honey. Just go. We're gonna go.'"

The 36-year-old convinced herself to do the stunt, [I] get in there, adding, "We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing; I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake."

The British star said the Marvel actor had been "very gentlemanly and lovely and nice" about the near-miss.

"Then I cried a little bit, and someone else drove [the car] for me," the Star Wars star revealed.

Secret Invasion has debuted with positive reviews on Disney+.