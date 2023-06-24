Tom Cruise could join Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Superstar Tom Cruise and much-adored royal figure Kate Middleton could once again turned heads with their appearance at 2023 Wimbledon, starting from July 6



The Prince and Princess of Wales have seemingly sent a message to their loved ones with a teasing post about the Wimbledon, asking: "Anyone for tennis?"

Kate and Tom previously stole the spotlight as they attended women's Wimbledon final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2022.



Prince Louis' mother could not contain her emotions and excitement as she enjoyed the women's finals between Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, where she was seated a few rows in front of the Top Gun: Maverick star.



William's wife was all smiles as she returned for some more tennis thrills alongside dashing film superstar Tom Cruise.



The British royal put her elegance on display as she rocked a vibrant yellow dress which she first worn during her tour of the Caribbean in the same year. While, Tom looked dapper in a blue suit and white dress shirt, attire he paired with a light blue tie.

Tom and Kate previously sent royal fans wild as the actor held hand of princess on red carpet at the Top Gun premiere, apparently making 'William jealous!'