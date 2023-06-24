'Incredibly hungry' sharks attack Netflix crew in Hawaii

A crew, working on Netflix docu-series "Our Planet II", has faced back-to-back encounters with 'Incredibly hungry' sharks in Hawaii.



Th crew faced multiple attacks from tiger sharks while filming for a documentary series near the Hawaiian island, resulting in a boat explosion and emergency landing, according to reports.

The incident took place when the crew were busy in taking underwater footage around the island of Laysan, where sharks were known to congregate near the shallows.



Th filmmakers embarked on inflatable boats to get closer as they wanted to document the behaviour of Laysan albatross chicks, which spend their initial months learning to fly in the area. However, the plans took a perilous turn when the terrifying sharks attacked.

"It was like something out of 'Jaws.' The crew was panicked and basically made an emergency landing on the sand," Cordey, one of the producers, recounted according to the Mirror.



Toby Nowlan, a producer and director for the documentary's first and third episodes, also reflected on the harrowing ordeal.

The crew noticed a rapid surge of water heading towards them. In a horrifying spectacle, a tiger shark lunged at one of the boats, inflicting significant damage.

"The whole boat exploded. We were trying to get it away, and it wasn't having any of it. It was horrific. That was the second shark that day to attack us," Nowlan revealed.

Explaining the horrific moments, he went on: "They were incredibly hungry, so there might not have been enough natural food, and they were just trying anything they came across in the water."

Nowlan found the behavior of the sharks they encountered "extremely unusual" and attributed it to their heightened hunger due to a scarcity of natural food sources. Remarkably, the crew managed to reach the shore safely, as they were just 328 feet away. However, their troubles were not yet over.

Our Planet II, narrated by famous British biologist Sir David Attenborough, follows various animal populations as they adapt to an ever-changing planet.

The series, consisting of four episodes each approximately 50 minutes long, was released on Netflix on June 14. The film features remarkable creatures such as humpback whales, polar bears, bees, sea turtles, and gray whales.