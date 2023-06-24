Sitcom star Adam Rich’s cause of death announced five months after sudden death

According to a report released by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office, Rich passed away on January 8th due to the "effects of fentanyl," and his death was classified as accidental.

Rich was only 54 years old when he was found dead in his home earlier this year. Initially, his cause of death was pending further investigation, but law enforcement sources told TMZ that there were no signs of foul play when they found his body.

Rich was most famous for playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest child of Tom Bradford (Dick Van Patten) and his wife (Diana Hyland), on the 1970s TV series Eight Is Enough.

Willie Aames, who portrayed Rich’s brother on the sitcom, wrote an emotional post after the actor’s passing. "This morning [my wife] Winnie woke me with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich's passing," he wrote. "I'm gutted. Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong friend."

Rich’s on-screen stepmother Betty Buckley also remembered him following his untimely demise.

"Adam Rich was a light and my young pal for the four seasons I was blessed to work with him on Eight Is Enough. I adored him and loved working with him in our scenes together on the show. He was so sweet, funny, fresh and natural. He brought a lot of joy to all of us on the show and to our audiences. Adam and I have remained friends all of these years. His love and support have always meant a lot to me."



