Holly Willoughby looks carefree while boarding helicopter to Glastonbury

Host of This Morning Holly Willoughby appeared carefree as she boarded a helicopter for “the wokest Glastonbury ever.” It seems she’s leaving behind the Phillip Schofield scandal as she was joined by her husband Dan Baldwin.

The couple were spotted as they made their way to a landing pad in Battersea following the major scandal circulating about the former co-host of This Morning who resigned from the show after two decades and admitted to having an affair with a younger man.

Holly looked as ready as ever to attend the festival as she donned a fringed jacket with stripes that cost around £1k as well as denim cut-off shorts and trendy boots. The couple were also joined by two of their friends for the event, which will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys for the first night on the Pyramid stage.

61-year-old Schofield stepped down from the show and then resigned from the network as he admitted to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a much younger male colleague while he was still with his wife.

The presenter was shunned by his network and talent agency as he revealed that he had been lying to his colleagues, friends and family.

