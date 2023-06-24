Selena Gomez reveals her favourite celebrity couple

US singer Selena Gomez has disclosed her favourite celebrity couple on social media.
The Same Old Love singer revealed that Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are her favourite couple.
Taking to Instagram, Nicola shared a stunning photo with her husband to mark their third engagement anniversary on Saturday.
She posted the photos with a romantic note, saying “I love you my angel. happy engagement anniversary. I can’t imagine life not next to you. Thank you for being my person.”
Commenting on it Selena said, “My favs.”
She also liked the photo by pressing the heart button.
Selena also dropped a sweet comment on Brooklyn Beckham’s post, where Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s son hinted at starting family with wife Nicola Peltz.
In a recent referendum, 87% of the union voted in favor of the agreement
The Sasha Be Flooting scholarship contribution is the fourth time Lizzo has donated on Juneteenth
Kylie Jenner took 5-year-old daughter Stormi to Target for 'mommy and daughter' day at her request
To complete the bold look, she rocked a pair of black leather knee-high boots for the video
Prince William is allegedly awaiting the day his ‘regal parent’ King Charles ‘to pop their clogs’
Drake has launched the poetry book in partnership with his songwriting associate Kenza Samir