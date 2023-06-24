Selena Gomez reveals her favourite celebrity couple

US singer Selena Gomez has disclosed her favourite celebrity couple on social media.



The Same Old Love singer revealed that Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are her favourite couple.

Taking to Instagram, Nicola shared a stunning photo with her husband to mark their third engagement anniversary on Saturday.

She posted the photos with a romantic note, saying “I love you my angel. happy engagement anniversary. I can’t imagine life not next to you. Thank you for being my person.”

Commenting on it Selena said, “My favs.”

She also liked the photo by pressing the heart button.

Selena also dropped a sweet comment on Brooklyn Beckham’s post, where Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s son hinted at starting family with wife Nicola Peltz.