Prince William is ‘dancing all over’ King Charles toes: ‘Not just walking over them’

Experts believe Prince William no longer cares if King Charles is ‘aggravated’ by his actions because he’s dancing over his toes, not just walking over them.

These claims and admissions about Prince William have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au, “The thing here is that William is not so much stepping on Charles’ toes as clog dancing all over them. Nor would he seem to care just how much he has aggravated the King.”

“Rather, as My Way plays in the background, the prince seems intent on ignoring his father’s Wales MO and looks like he is refusing to patiently wait for his turn.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “This photo and interview seem like strategic – and pretty blatant – plays at starting to establish himself in the minds of the people as a proactive, engaged, campaigning King-in-waiting.”