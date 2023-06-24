Troye Sivan jokes he ‘almost got murdered’ for publicly crushing on Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

Troye Sivan jokes he was almost killed by devoted K-pop fans for publicly crushing on Stray Kids' singer Hyunjin

Earlier this month, popstar Troye Sivan posted a TikTok expressing his admiration for Hyunjin, a member of the South Korean boy band Stray Kids.

However, on Thursday, Sivan returned to the video sharing platform to humorously express regret for his previous post.

On June 15, he had shared a TikTok that featured Hyunjin performing with the other members of Stray Kids, including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

"Anyone know how to reach this man :///" wrote the Bloom hitmaker in the caption of the video.

Sivan, 28, joked in a selfie video on Thursday, saying, "That's the last time I publicly crush on a K-Pop star.” as his new single Rush played in the background, the caption continued, adding, "I almost got murdered."

During a Versace fashion show in May, Sivan and Hyunjin met and took a selfie together. However, it appears that they haven't stayed in touch as much as the Idol star would have preferred.

The singer-songwriter also addressed the long gap between his last album Bloom that came out in 2018 and his newest, saying, "Btw —- I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album - Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came!), then I started working on it, then [COVID-19], then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between..and now here we are," he continued.

“Enough saying ‘soon’ this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW. I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you," he ended the caption.