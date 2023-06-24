RIP 'Joji': Five people collared for brutally killing exotic dog in Karachi

An image of the Ferozabad police station in Karachi. — The News

KARACHI: Five people, including a police officer, were booked Saturday for allegedly stealing and then later inhumanely killing 'Joji', a dog of a rare breed, in the port city of Karachi in what they called an act of vengeance, Geo News reported.

The case was registered under Section 429 of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ferozabad police station submitted a copy of the first information report (FIR) in the court of additional district and sessions judge east.

A copy of the FIR is available with Geo News.

The FIR, according to the police, named Mustafa, Waheed Kohati, Ali Sohni, Khalid Attock and constable Ali Hassan Shah as suspects.

The plaintiff in the case, Riaz Hussain, claimed that he had a heated argument with Ali and Mustafa over his two-year-old dog, who they had tried to steal from him earlier. The suspects allegedly threatened the owner to kill the canine shortly saying that his dog's days were numbered.

Hussain further alleged that the suspects stole Joji on February 10. The dog was later found dead in a trash pile in Hill Park on February 12. The plaintiff said that those involved in killing his dog did so brutally and caused severe burns on the pet's chest.



Hussain's lawyer said that the suspects could face a five-year imprisonment sentence and a fine if found guilty.