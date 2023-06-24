Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘incredibly selfish, arrogant, narcissistic individuals’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly seen as ‘incredibly selfish, arrogant and narcissistic individuals’ by the rest of the world.
These admissions and claims have been issued by royal commentator Nile Gardiner.
He weighed in on everything during one of his interviews with GB News.
There, he began by pointing out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dwindling popularity.
The expert was quoted saying, “Most Americans have had enough of Harry and Meghan and I would say there are few Hollywood elites who still cling to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”
“The vast majority of American people view them as incredibly selfish, arrogant and narcissistic individuals,” Mr Gardiner also admitted before adding that “I do think that they are out of touch with ordinary Americans.”
Before concluding he also added, “We have seen a spectacular decline and fall over the course of the last two years or so, a relentless decline actually.”
