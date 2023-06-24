Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see ‘the air going out of their much-hyped balloon’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s star is beginning to fall, and will be taking out their ‘much-hyped balloon’ along with it.



The entire converastion arose once PR guru Mark Borkowski stepped forward with a hypothesis into their potential future.

At the time, the expert told the Daily Mail, “The air is going out of their much-hyped balloon … Their star is really falling. It is not a good day for the long-term brand of Meghan and Harry.”

Even Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert from The Mail echoed similar sentiments about the Sussexes and said, “It looks like Meghan’s brand isn’t such a box office winner and I can see a lot of other businesses following suit.”

Even entertainment expert Mark Boardman, who is usually speaking in support of Meghan admitted that now “future deals of this kind for Harry and Meghan will be hard to come by”, so much so that they might even consider lowering their fee in the future.