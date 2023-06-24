Meghan Markle’s using Prince Harry’s ‘primal trauma’ to ‘rip him away’

Meghan Markle has just been blamed for ‘taking’ Prince Harry away from Britain and becoming the ‘face of the blame’ for everything that’s been destroyed since then.

These admissions and accusations have come through Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries director Liz Garbus.

She shared everything after being asked if the Harry & Meghan series could ‘help’ the duo’s standing with ‘British naysayers’ and the media.

She responded by telling the LA Times, “One of the things that I explored in the show was that, in many ways, this was Harry's journey.”

“That Harry had this very fundamental primal trauma as a child and felt very clearly that the royal family did not protect his mother.”

“And, as a child who loses a mother, there are things that aren't forgivable,” she also added.

“And I think that Meghan was on this journey with Harry, as opposed to her pulling Harry out of something that he would have stayed in were it not for her.”

“Meghan really became the face of the blame for 'destroying' something that the British public felt was so important to them.”

“And then [add] throwing every misogynistic and racist trope into that—as has historically been the way women have been positioned in these kinds of narratives,” she admitted before signing off.