Rihanna appoints new boss to Savage X Fenty as she steps down

Rihanna has been CEO of Savage X Fenty since 2018

Rihanna has emptied her CEO chair for her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty as Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, took the company's reins.

As per Vogue, the Barbadian crooner will move to a leadership role as executive chair after founding the company in 2018.

"It's been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we're going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer," the Diamonds singer said.

"I'm so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader focused on taking the business to an even higher level."

Previously, the billionaire beauty mogul slated to lead the brand helmed various top positions at Guess, American Eagle, Gap, and Old Navy.

"I'm thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family," Super added.



"The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring."

The decision will be effective from 26 June.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old entrepreneurship skills were already proven before Savage X Fenty; she founded Fenty Beauty in 2017, which paved her way to the billion-dollar club.

The cosmetics products were met with positive reviews, leading Forbes to report the brand raked in $550m in yearly revenue.

Now, the company stood at $2.8bn worth.

