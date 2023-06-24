Sydney Sweeney offers point-blank verdict on social media

But Sydney Sweeney also saw the beneficial side of the social media

Sydney Sweeney is highlighting one of the key issues of social media, where people often jump to conclusions.

Stopping by at WrapWomen's UnWrapped podcast, the Euphoria star said, "For me, people don't have the full story, they see a picture, and that is it. Or they see one quote and not the context behind a conversation that you have with somebody."



Adding, "And there's so much that can just be misconstrued and spun for someone else's agenda. And nobody actually, I think, even wants to listen to the truth. So you just got to kind of take it.”

On the other side, the actor also admitted the fruitfulness of the platform, especially when it came to storytelling.



"It's such an amazing opportunity and platform for everybody to be able to connect and for you to learn and for you to share," the actor added.

Previously, Sweeney also revealed that The White Lotus creators were unsure about her fit in the series.

"There's always people who see me as Cassie or see me as Olivia. They send me scripts that are just like that."

The 25-year-old added, "It's the ones I have to fight for that usually are the ones that I want that are different, like 'Reality.' I had to audition for it. I had to put myself on tape and send in my audition just like everybody else."

"It was the same for 'White Lotus.' They didn't think that I was right for 'White Lotus' because I did 'Euphoria.' So I put myself on tape, I auditioned for 'White Lotus' just like everybody else and had a call back like everybody else."