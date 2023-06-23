Nick Cannon reveals why he wants to pursue child psychology degree

Nick Cannon has recently revealed why he wants to pursue a degree in child psychology.



During his appearance on the Language of Love podcast earlier this month, the Masked Singer host revealed he previously planned to get a general degree in psychology but later thought to opt for child psychology.

“I was already going to get a master’s in psychology and a Ph.D. in divinity. Then I shifted — instead of just a master’s in psychology, now it’s more in child psychology,” said Cannon.

The singer and actor explained that he used to have psychology-related conversations “several times a day”.

“I’m studying the brain and at what point does sensory matter?” revealed Cannon about the topics he was researching for his masters’ degree.

The dad of 12 children continued, “The presence of a father and how much will they need you and the Freudian aspect of reverting back to your childhood trauma, or the lack thereof. Nature vs nurture. These are conversations I have several times every single day.”

Cannon added that with child psychology degree, “I'm living, whether in therapy on my own or even just wanting to make sure that every single child has what they need, developmentally. And emotionally.”