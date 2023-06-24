Tom Cruise death-defying stunt in 'Mission Impossible 7' stunned studio

Tom Cruise is raising hype of 'Mission Impossible' with each installment

Paramount seemingly does not expect Tom Cruise to ride off his motorbike from a mountain's cliff while opening a parachute deadly close to the ground.

In a chat with Insider, the filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie revealed the studio was not properly clued in on the cliff stunt.



"Well, fortunately, we were in one country, they were in another country, and communication was pretty fuzzy at that time in the world," McQuarrie referred to the Covid-19 pandemic times.

"I don't think they really knew what they were getting involved in until we sent it to them, which is kind of the case," the director said.

"We talk about things in the abstract, but until they really see it… I don't think any of us fully grasped what we were getting ourselves into until we did it."

Earlier, Simon Pegg had a 'nail-biting' moment when Cruise made his popular stunt in the upcoming Mission Impossible movie.

"All the cast that were in Norway at the time, we all went up there together," adding, "It was a genuinely nail-biting experience."

The awe-inspiring stunt occurred in Norway's Helsetkopen mountain on Sep. 6, 2020.

The 60-year-old dropped from 4,000 feet and opened his parachute only 500 feet from the ground.

"Obviously, you hear the idea, and you get an idea of what it is in your head," the British actor continued. "But it wasn't until I got up there on the mountain that I realized just how death-defyingly awesome the whole thing was.