Elvis estate officials lashes out at Priscilla biopic

Elvis Presley estate officials recently lashed out at the upcoming Priscilla biopic.



The Sofia Coppola-directed movie, which is based on Priscilla Presley’s famous memoir, Elvis and Me, was reportedly produced with the “Estate’s consent”, claimed estate officials while speaking to TMZ.

“It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific, it’s not what Graceland looks like,” one official told the outlet.

The officials also criticised Sofia, who both wrote and directed the upcoming movie for doing an “overall horrible job”.

Priscilla, on the other hand heaped praise for Sofia and her movie, saying, “I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola,” via TMZ.

“She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

However, an Elvis estate insider alleged that Priscilla is just in it “for the money”.

A source close to officials spilled to Page Six, “Everyone here was shocked when we read Priscilla’s release, she’s talking as if she hasn’t seen the movie and seen what a piece of garbage it is.”

The source added, “This is just another example of Priscilla squeezing every dollar out of her relationship with Elvis and not caring about the ramifications.”

According to movie’s synopsis, the story revolves around Priscilla and Elvis’ love and her love for the musician when she was just a teenager to her “long courtship and turbulent marriage” with Elvis.

Meanwhile, Priscilla movie is slated to release in October.