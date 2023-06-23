Harrison Ford admits he loves to work and no plan of retirement

Harrison Ford has recently confessed he loves to work, which is why, there is no plan of retirement from acting.



Speaking on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on Friday, the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actor said, “I don't do well when I don't have work.”

The actor stated, “I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones.”

When asked what he loved about movies, the 80-year-old actor replied, “It is the people that you get to work with. The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It’s the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page.”

“I don't plan what I want to do in a scene, and I don't feel obliged to do anything. But I am, I guess, naturally affected by the things that I work on,” explained the Morning Glory star.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ford also mentioned that he wanted the movie to “confront the question of age straight-on, not to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story”.

“I feel very strongly that it does pull it off. It's time for me to grow up,” remarked the Age of Adaline actor.

Ford added, “Speaking to this issue of age, not making jokes about it, but making it a real thing.”