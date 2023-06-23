Kourtney Kardashian shows off baby bump while asking for pregnancy tips

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram only a week after she announced that she is pregnant. She asked her followers for their tips for going through pregnancy.
She donned a sweet mint green maternity dress as she wrote in the caption: “Favorite clean body care for during pregnancy?”
The 44-year-old media personality revealed last week that she is expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker. She dropped the major news during the show by his band Blink-182 as she stood in the crowd displaying a sign that read: “TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT.”
This news comes around a year after she put a stop to her IVF journey which had led to her dealing with several side effects, including depression. She already has three children with her former partner, 39-year-old Scott Disick.
She co-parents her children, 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and eight-year-old Reign with Disick. Travis has two children of his own as well, 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama who he shares with his former spouse Shanna Moakler.
Travis and Courtney began to date towards the end of 2020 after being good friends for around ten years.
A poll suggested that the King's sister is popular than her nephew and his wife
Jennifer Lawrence says Liam Hemsworth shout 'get over the garlic infused kisses in 'Hunger Games'
The Duke wanted to interview Putin and Donald Trump
David Beckham shares video of intense Olympic Day workout on Instagram, leaves fans impressed
The singer performed at the event tied to Paris summit
Nick Cannon talks about his educational journey