Kourtney Kardashian shows off baby bump while asking for pregnancy tips

The media personality revealed last week that she is expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram only a week after she announced that she is pregnant. She asked her followers for their tips for going through pregnancy.

She donned a sweet mint green maternity dress as she wrote in the caption: “Favorite clean body care for during pregnancy?”

The 44-year-old media personality revealed last week that she is expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker. She dropped the major news during the show by his band Blink-182 as she stood in the crowd displaying a sign that read: “TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT.”

This news comes around a year after she put a stop to her IVF journey which had led to her dealing with several side effects, including depression. She already has three children with her former partner, 39-year-old Scott Disick.

She co-parents her children, 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and eight-year-old Reign with Disick. Travis has two children of his own as well, 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama who he shares with his former spouse Shanna Moakler.

Travis and Courtney began to date towards the end of 2020 after being good friends for around ten years.