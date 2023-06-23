Harry wanted to interview Trump who predicted his divorce from Meghan





The report that Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump for his podcast show has surprised many given the former's US president's views about his wife.

According to Bloomberg, Harry also presented the idea of interviewing Russian President Putin and Mark Zuckerberg for the show that did not materialize.

In 2016 Comedy Central interview Markle, who was an actress at the time, said she would move to Canada if Trump was elected president.

In that interview, Markle also called the president “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

“No, I didn’t know that she was nasty,” the president replied.

Trump later denied he called the former actress nasty during his visit to the United Kingdom as president of the United States.

In a tweet, President Trump wrote, “I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty,’” claiming the quote was made up by “fake news media.”



In an interview with Piers Morgan las year, Trump has shared his opinion on Harry and Meghan Markle's high-profile relationship, saying the prince is "whipped."

"I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen," Trump continued. "I'm not a fan of Meghan, I'm not a fan, and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.''

"Do you think it's going to end?" Morgan asked.

"I do, I've been a very good predictor, as you know, I've predicted almost everything, it'll end, and it'll end bad," the former president replied. "I wonder if Harry's going to go back on his hands and knees and say please. You know, I think Harry's been led down a path."

