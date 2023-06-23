Jonnie Irwin talks of financial woes amid cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin, who just celebrated the best-ever and likely last Father's Day with his children, has revealed that 'one thing' he wishes to have done differently after learning about fatal illness.

A Place In The Sun star is suffering from cancer that has spread from lungs to his brain. He recently opened up about his diagnosis revealing that he could have ‘only months’ to live.

The father of three has always remained in high spirits despite the terminal illness.

In a candid conversation he revealed that he could have opened up about his illness earlier but the fear of losing job and not being able to provide for his family kept his mouth shut.

In OneChat podcast with AIG life, the 49-year-old star expressed worries about his financial condition stating that he had to keep working because of not taking his critical illness insurance out.

He continued, “I have got no means of paying the bills without work.”

“I thought I was doing well just taking out life insurance.”

"It’s one positive thing and helped me a great deal in getting a financial position in life to know my wife and my boys are more secure," Jonnie said while wishing that he should have taken out that extra cover by taking out the critical illness insurance as well.