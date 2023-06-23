Kim Kardashian reveals why she feels 'so protective' of sister Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian discussed confronting online haters trolling her sister Khloe Kardashian.

The reality TV megastar admitted that she is “protective” of the Good American co-founder because “she gets it the worst” when it comes to online hate.

Speaking to Hailey Bieber for her Who’s in my Bathroom? series, the mother-of-four got candid about defending and clapping back at people trolling her sister.

“People want to believe what they want to believe and you can't change that. So it's about finding your inner peace and like, you being okay with that,” The Kardashians star explained.

“Khloé gets a lot of (expletive) and I just get so protective of her because I feel like she gets it the worst," she added. “And it's so frustrating and people don't ever want to take a second to be like, she's human.”

She went on to reveal that even though she tries her best to ignore online trolls, she often responds to people criticizing Khloe.

“Every once in a while, I clap back if I'm just in the mood and I can't handle it. I'm like, ‘Dude, you know, it didn't go down like that. This is it.’ And I always have the facts,” Kim said.

Kim was seemingly referring to the attention Khloe receives in regards to her tumultuous relationship Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two kids.