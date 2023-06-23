Andy Cohen comes out in defence of Meghan Markle

US television personality Andy Cohen has come out in defence of Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex was accused of faking several interviews for her axed Spotify podcast Archetypes.



Cohen addressed the rumours in an interview with Us Weekly.

He dubbed the recent claims about Meghan false and baseless, saying that Duchess ‘of source’ does her own interviews.

The Watch What Happens Live! host said “That’s an insane rumour. Her (Meghan Markle) podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did.”

He went on to note that his conversation with Meghan was “quite well-researched,” “well-informed,” and “thoughtful”.

“Of course, I [spoke with Meghan], And she definitely [interviewed me].”

Andy Cohen appeared on Meghan’s podcast in November 2022, where he was interviewed by the Duchess.