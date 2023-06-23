King Charles receives shocking news

Britain’s King Charles has received a shocking news as deep-sea submersible carrying five people on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic was found in pieces from a "catastrophic implosion" that killed everyone aboard.



According to reports, King Charles was concerned over OceanGate’s missing Titanic submersible and had requested to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation.'

A prominent Pakistan businessman and his son were among five people aboard the submersible that went missing while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic.

The report further claims the businessman was a longtime supporter of King Charles charities the Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust.

OceanGate, the owner of the Titan submersible, said Thursday that all passengers of the Titanic-bound submersible have “sadly been lost,” CNN reported.

"We grieve the loss of life," CNN reported OceanGate as saying.

King Charles has not yet issued any official statement after the tragic incident.