Kourtney Kardashian receives diamond heart necklace as anniversary gift from Travis Barker

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, joyously celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary. Among the various gifts exchanged between the couple, Barker presented his wife with a necklace that held a deeper significance than initially perceived.

During a confessional, Kourtney revealed, “I had had this beautiful diamond heart necklace that Travis had gotten me for Christmas, it unfortunately was stolen.” She continued, "And so Travis got me the same necklace again — a little bit more beautiful."

Cameras captured the heartwarming moment as Kourtney opened the jewelry box to find the necklace. A smile lit up her face as she joyfully exclaimed, "You got my necklace back." Travis chimed in, emphasizing that this new necklace was "bigger and better." He carefully placed it around Kourtney's neck, and in a tender whisper, she expressed her gratitude by saying, "Thank you, my husband."

The couple celebrated their special day at the Santa Barbara beach, where they had initially gotten engaged in 2021. Surrounded by roses and candles arranged in the shape of a heart, mirroring the necklace, Kourtney and Travis sat on the sand. Travis admired the necklace on Kourtney and affectionately remarked, "It's so good, it's beautiful," before sharing a sweet kiss with her.

Expressing her happiness in a confessional, Kourtney shared, "I was so happy. I was like, 'my necklace, my necklace is back!' It was just the most thoughtful thing ever."