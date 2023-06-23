Selena Gomez bids farewell to 'Paris' as she wraps shoot for 'Emilia Perez'

Salena Gomez leaves for home after shooting in Paris for two months

Selena Gomez, who was in Paris for the shoot of her upcoming film Emilia Perez, has finally bid farewell to the city after staying there for around two months.

Selena shared a bunch of memorable photos on her Instagram, giving fans a peek into her exciting trip. She also penned an emotional note along with the pictures as she now prepares to leave for home.

“Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all”, wrote the American singer.

Selena, 30, dropped a photo dump that featured having some scrumptious croissants. She also shared a glimpse of her posing in front of the most iconic building in Paris; the Eiffel Tower, with her friends.



The Calm Down singer has been staying in Paris for the past two months for the shoot of her forthcoming film Emilia Perez with Zoe Saldaña. The film is being directed by Jacques Audiard.

According to Variety, Emilia Perez was initially set to be filmed in Mexico. But the makers changed the location to Paris later. The film is expected to go on floor in 2024.