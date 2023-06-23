Meghan Markle demands 'sympathy' after back to back career failures

Meghan Markle career decline is evident with the loss of another business partnership, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently been dropped by Spotify, is also expected to end her partnership with Netflix.

Speaking about the rumours, journalist Damien Reilley "feels like the end of the road" for the former star.

Meanwhile, an insider suggests if the latter happens, Meghan would lose all her credibility in the business sector.

An insider told The Sun: "The feeling is the lemon has been fully squeezed."

He said: "It’s hard not to feel a little sympathy for Meghan, not least because it feels like the end of the road, reputationally.

"First, she enraged large sections of the public in the UK with her antics, but then she left, seemingly for the promise of being better understood, and therefore more free, in America.

"But history seems to be repeating itself. Now increasingly she is being openly mocked for what is perceived to be the grift, swindle, of monetizing, and using for social advancement, the supposed horrors of a life of unimaginable royal privilege."