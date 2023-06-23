When Pedro Pascal spilled beans on 'Wonder Woman 1984' to Uber driver

Pedro Pascal immediately realized his faux-pas

Pedro Pascal often remained tight-lipped about his projects before release; however, the actor once spoiled Wonder Woman 1984 to an Uber-driver.



Speaking to Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, The Last Of Us star dodged the question about his role in the upcoming Gladiator 2.

Instead, he recalled a bizarre yet funny incident about his superhero movie.

"I definitely talked to an Uber driver about everything."

The Mandalorian star added, "I remember being in an Uber in London before starting to shoot 'Wonder Woman' and a very conversational Uber driver asking me what I was doing in London."

Pascal started to explain to the driver about the DC film, but the actor instantly realized he divulged too much.

"It is gradually starting to explain the entire plot of 'Wonder Woman: 1984' and realizing maybe I shouldn't do that."

In other news, in a surprising revelation, Pascal said he didn't watch his blockbuster HBO series The Last Of Us finale.

In a conversation with Steven Yuen on Variety's Actors on Actors series, the 'Internet's Daddy' has said that his strong emotional attachment to the series has not let him stream the last episode.

"I saw it all up until then," he said. "I haven't done anything for that amount of time before, so my attachment to the experience is strange. As a guy who's pushing 50, to feel this very innocent, semi-angry, emotional attachment to an experience that's over…