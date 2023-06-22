JK Rowling speaks out on social media after Elon Musk’s cisgender comment

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has recently spoken out after Elon Musk called the terms “cis” and “cisgender” as slurs.



Sharing her thoughts on the issue, Rowling took to Twitter on June 21 and wrote, “Cis is ideological language, signifying belief in the unfalsifiable concept of gender identity.”

“You have a perfect right to believe in unprovable essences that may or may not match the sexed body, but the rest of us have a right to disagree, and to refuse to adopt your jargon,” she added.

Musk also agreed with Rowling and replied, “Exactly,” to the author’s tweet.

Rowling’s comment divided the internet as some users slammed the author’s viewpoint and some appreciated the response.

One user said, “Have you considered just being kind?”

“The hypocrisy of an author who uses words to tell stories then rejects a word used as an adjective for 30 plus years then wants her followers to do the same,” commented other user.

Another added, “JK, it isn't jargon just look in the dictionary.”

Others agreed with Musk and Rowling, as one remarked, “You got that 1000%.”

“It’s so strange that outside of the ‘West’ no one is talking about cis, he/she, they/them, it/bit,” another interjected.

Rowling made comment after Musk announced the words "cis” and “cisgender” would be considered slurs on the social media platform.