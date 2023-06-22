Jonas Brothers reveals heartwarming message for their daughters on first day of school

Jonas Brothers has recently revealed what they would like to tell their daughters once they start going to school.



Speaking to PEOPLE about teaming up with The Children’s Place for their 2023 Back-to-School campaign, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas opened up about the sweet message they want to tell their daughters once they return to the school.

Kevin, who shares two daughters with wife Danielle Jonas, said, “I tell my daughters to take it slow and day by day.”

“Try to do your best. That's all we can ask. We don't ask for perfection, we just ask for them to try,” stated Kevin, noting, “We're here to support them.”

It is pertinent to mention that Nick’s 17-month-old daughter, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, suggested, “Just be yourself.”

Nick explained, “There's a lot of factors when it comes to just coming into your own skin and figuring out who you are. And if you just take one step at a time and do your best not to get overwhelmed, I think that that's the best path

On the other hand, Joe who has two daughters with wife Sophie Turner, mentioned, “I want them to be themselves.”

“I really don't need them to think that their dad or their uncles are the coolest in the world,” remarked Joe.

He added, “That's not what it's all about.”

Meanwhile, Nick also gave parenting advice and asserted, “We live pretty public lives and so much of our life is on display and that's going to be our reality for a while now.”

“But we do our best to keep our circle pretty tight and to make sure that we've got our private moments and especially with our kids and all that. Because they didn't sign up for this, it's just what their parents do,” he concluded.