Tom Cruise took my grandma on the helicopter, on a ride of London, says Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell has recently explained how her Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One co-star Tom Cruise surprised her grandmother by taking her on the helicopter.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress opened up that the Top Gun: Maverick star gave her grandmother a gift on Christmas Eve by taking her on a helicopter.

“I didn’t tell her it was coming, because I knew that she wouldn’t — there’s no way she would get into a helicopter,” said Atwell.

The actress recalled how she and her grandma were having a cup of tea together when her grandmother pointed towards helicopters.

“She said, ‘Oh, you wouldn’t get me in one of those things,’” continued Atwell.

The actress mentioned, “We surprised grandma and Tom came walking around the car.”

“It was so sweet, because my grandmother was like, ‘Hiya, Tom, how are you darling?!’ and talked to him like he was one of her own,” disclosed Atwell.

The Avengers: Endgame actress noted that her grandmother was “so relaxed” with Jack Reacher actor.

“Tom said, ‘I would love to take you on the helicopter, on a ride of London’, and she was like, ‘Oh, fantastic! Yes, I’ll just put me walking stick down here!’” stated the actress.

Atwell added that “it was cute seeing my grandmother have the most wonderful time”.