Titanic submersible tragedy was 'predicted' by 'The Simpsons'

One of "The Simpsons" episodes had an uncanny resemblance to what happened to Titanic submersible that went missing on Sunday.



Fans of the animated series insist "The Simpsons" had actually predicted the missing Titanic submersible in an episode in 2006.

According to reports, the episode was produced by Mike Reiss, who himself embarked on a trip aboard a similar submarine called Oceangate.

In the episode, Homer Simpson's long-lost father, Mason Fairbanks, who specializes in salvaging lost treasures from the sea, delivers a speech before their expedition begins. As the father and son duo descend into the depths of the ocean, viewers are treated to an uncanny parallel to the real-life situation.

Amidst the excitement of discovering hidden treasures, the episode takes a dark turn when Mason goes missing. Homer, desperate to find his father, becomes trapped and begins to panic as his oxygen supply dwindles. The haunting scene concludes with Homer on the verge of losing consciousness, uttering a heartbreaking plea for his father.

Meanwhile, multinational mission to find a missing submersible near the Titanic wreck is still focused on rescuing the five-member crew alive, the US coast guard said Thursday, despite fears that the vessel´s oxygen may already have run out.

Two more unmanned subs were deployed Thursday as the massive hunt for the Titan, lost somewhere in a vast swathe of the North Atlantic between the ocean´s surface and more than two miles (nearly four kilometers) below, moved to the critical stage.

Based on the sub´s capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air, rescuers had estimated that the passengers could run out of oxygen in the early hours of Thursday.

But as that possible deadline passed US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said rescuers were "fully committed."