Glastonbury Festival to run on 100% renewable energy in 2023

Glastonbury 2023 goes Green: Entire festival powered by renewable energy

The organizers of Glastonbury Festival have announced that the 2023 edition of the will be run entirely by renewable energy.

Headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, the event aims to be its most environmentally conscious yet. The organizers have detailed their approach to prioritize sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint.

According to a social media post, all power requirements for Glastonbury 2023 will be met through renewable energy sources and renewable fuels, eliminating the need for fossil fuels.

“We’re very pleased to report that all of Glastonbury 2023’s power needs will be met by renewable energy and renewable fuels, eliminating the need to rely on fossil fuels for power across the Festival,” the social media post read.

Sustainable and palm oil-free HVO fuel, derived from waste cooking oil, will be used to run all generators on the festival site, thereby reducing CO2e emissions.

Additionally, a temporary wind turbine, along with a solar panel and battery system, will generate up to 300kWh of energy per day to power food stalls in Williams Green.

This commitment to sustainability is part of a larger initiative by the organizers to enhance the festival's eco-friendly practices. Single-use plastic drink bottles have been banned, and disposable vapes are also prohibited.

All crockery and plates used at the festival are either reusable or compostable, and any inedible food waste will be converted into fertile compost or sent for anaerobic digestion. Moreover, to reduce non-recyclable waste and promote sustainable alternatives, all crisps will be sold in compostable packaging.

The festival's Green Fields have been free from fossil fuel usage since 1984 and will further integrate solar, wind, and pedal power options.