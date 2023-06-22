Prince Harry to win back respect after William's true intentions are revealed

Prince William with his wife Kate Middleton

The British tabloid media and millions of royal fans have incessantly attacked Prince Harry for ditching the royal family.

From marrying Meghan Markle to stepping down as a working royal to targeting his father and brother publicly, Harry has done many things that offended not just his family but also the pro-monarchy experts in the UK media.

Everything Harry and his wife Meghan have done either in their private lives or public appearances since their departure from the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received backlash for one reason or another.

On the other hand, King Charles' eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton are admired for their dedication to royal duties and the couple's loyalty to the monarchy.

Prince William with his brother Prince Harry

They have emerged as favorite members of the British royal family and are seen as the couple who always abide by the rules and does everything in their capacity to strengthen the institution of monarchy.

Lately, Prince William and Kate Middleton have raised eyebrows with their actions that suggest they're trying to make every event about themselves.

Even staunch supporters of the couple were left astonished when Prince William knocked his father off front pages of newspapers after Trooping The Colors.

The Prince of Wales released a picture with his children that occupied the front pages of many newspapers hours after the Birthday Parade.

The Kensington Palace's move angered royal fans, with some people accusing Prince William of playing dirty.

Some royal observers went on to say that the Prince of Wales is desperate to become the king and William is making it clear that he will not wait for his father to die so that he can ascend the throne.

Many people believe that Prince William will, at some point, ask his father to abdicate in his favor.

Differences are also likely to develop between the king and his father in the near future given William and Kate's narcissistic traits.

Prince Harry might have offended his father and the supporters of the monarch, but William and Kate's ambitions are expected to force people to respect the Duke of Sussex who, instead of stabbing his family in the back, has publicly voiced his concerns.