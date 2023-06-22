James Mangold to direct 'Swamp Thing' for James Gunn's DCU reboot

James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, has announced that his forthcoming DCU reboot will include a gothic horror film as part of the wide range of content.



Gunn's vision for the future of DC Studios involves a full-scale revamp of Superman, titled "Superman: Legacy," along with several other endeavors like an animated series centered around the Creature Commandos and a detective-focused Green Lanterns show.



His goal is to create a significant crossover event for DC and explore more mature genres.

In an interview with Variety, director James Mangold, known for films like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," revealed that he will be taking a gothic horror approach with his upcoming DCU film centered around Swamp Thing.



Mangold expressed his desire to create a standalone, simple, and clean gothic horror movie that focuses on the man/monster aspect of the character. He sees it as an opportunity to explore the concept of a Frankenstein-like story.

Swamp Thing, a lesser-known character in the DC Universe, offers the chance to delve into the supernatural side and venture into darker and scarier adventures. While a previous Swamp Thing series received positive reception but faced unfortunate circumstances, this new project presents an opportunity for the character to shine once again.



Mangold's gothic horror approach aligns with Gunn's vision for the DCU, and the inclusion of the Creature Commandos in live-action could further enhance the eerie atmosphere and introduce lesser-known characters to a wider audience.