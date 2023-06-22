Ryan Murphy refutes claims of crew blackballing amid writers' strike on 'American Horror Story'

The writers' strike led by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in New York and Los Angeles gained momentum as picketers focused their efforts on Wednesday on the set of the Ryan Murphy-produced show, American Horror Story: Delicate.

Currently filming on 52nd street in Manhattan, the production drew attention from WGA East members who took to Twitter to document the strike. One Twitter user even posted a video of Kim Kardashian, one of the show's stars, entering the set.

T Cooper, an executive producer of The Blacklist and a WGA strike captain, expressed disappointment in Kim Kardashian's decision to cross the picket line in a tweet: "It doesn’t appear that @KimKardashian is a friend of the labor movement. She just now crossed our picket line to work on Ryan Murphy’s @AHSFX Hamptons, shooting here on 52nd in NYC."

Warren Leight, a former executive producer of Law & Order: SVU and another WGA strike captain, also claimed that crew members working on American Horror Story had informed him that they would face repercussions in Murphy's future projects if they respected the picket and refrained from crossing the line.

It was previously reported in May that production on "AHS" had experienced delays or temporary halts at Silvercup Studios due to the WGA pickets.

A spokesperson for Ryan Murphy vehemently denied Leight's allegations, stating that they were "absolute nonsense" and "categorically false." Leight later removed his original tweet but continued to retweet others' reactions, including T Cooper's account from outside the "AHS" set.

Currently, three Ryan Murphy-produced shows are still in production amidst the ongoing writers' strike.