Tom Cruise hailed for risking his life to entertain fans by co-star Simon Pegg

File Footage

Tom Cruise received praises for being a really humble and down to earth guy despite being of the most famous people in Hollywood.

Speaking of his “generous” and “sweet” behaviour, his Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg said that the Top Gun star is the “last movie star” of “old kind.”

"Of all the mist of stuff that's around him, in the center of that mist is a generous, sweet guy who looks after everybody," Pegg told E! News.

"He leads from the top down. And he's kind of inspiring to be around. There's no one else like him, he's the last movie star of the old kind," he added.

The Inheritance actor revealed that the Hollywood hunk has always been this kind and warm with him while recalling the first time he met him on set of Mission: Impossible III.

"When I first met him, it was my first time to Hollywood," he said. "He came to set the first day we met, he immediately made me feel very welcome, very at home, was incredibly generous."

Pegg continued: "Over the 17 years that we've been friends, I feel lucky to get to see a part of him that everyone else wants to see, which is just the guy."

"And he is just a guy. He's an extraordinary guy. He's a guy who feels the obligation to the audience to risk his life for them to kind of entertain them."

The seventh installment of Mission: Impossible will hit the theaters on July 12th, 2023 with Part two of the movie slated to be released in 2024.