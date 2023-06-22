Prince Harry’s paternity paranoia is ‘a delusion’: ‘Archie suffered similar DNA probe’

Experts believe the paternity delusion Prince Harry is currently facing is similar to that of Archie who ended up failing his in utero.
These claims and insights have been brought to light by an inside source close to the National Enquirer.
Their admissions have come in reference to Prince Harry’s own paternity, which he feels was a lie fabricated to have him expelled from the royal fold.
According to ET, the insider in question started by saying, “Harry acknowledged his paranoia, but at times he seemed to be under illusions!”
Not to mention “Harry's tendency to blame others for his hardships, rather than take personal accountability, has long been a royal household annoyance. Now, it’s laid bare for all to see.”
Mental health specialist, Dr. Gilda Carle also chimed in with thoughts of their own and admitted that the rumors wound up becoming a childhood fantasy, allegedly, where he’d often think “this cold man was not his father.”
For those unversed these claims have come just a few weeks after it was revealed that Prince Harry’s son Archie also faced a DNA probe of his very own.
At the time an inside source revealed, “In the days leading up to Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, giving birth, the couple was stunned to learn a DNA test using amniotic fluid, routinely performed on royal babies, revealed the redhead is NOT the child’s daddy.”
At the time Prince Harry fought against the findings and said the DNA test conducted in utero was a ‘scam’ before going for a second.
