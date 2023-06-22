Vijay Varma calls GF Tamannaah Bhatia 'great fit' for the role in 'Lust Stories 2'

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia confirm their romance

Vijay Varma turns out to be the biggest cheerleader for his ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia; the actor called her a great fit for her role in Lust Stories 2.

Varma and Bhatia are all set to share the screen for the first time in upcoming film Lust Stories 2. Therefore, he spoke about her performance in the film.

While talking to News 18, the Dahaad actor stated: “I read the script so I know what the script was asking from me and this character that Tamannaah is playing, she is such a great fit for the part."

"The surprising and beautiful part of this was how willing and how ready Tamannaah was to hop on and explore this story and character.”

He went on to say: “It became very easy (to work with her) because we were both very excited to do this together. We were very excited to do this with Sujoy. When you are excited to do something and you are completely in it, then the process becomes very fun.”

“I had seen some of her work and she is such an icon in so many ways. I had seen Baahubali when it came out in theatres.”

Varma also said: “I saw her recent release, Babli Bouncer, just before we shot Lust Stories 2 and I just felt like she’s got so much to give, so much to offer and it’s an enigma, this character, when you watch the film. Like she’s got something and Tamannaah has that so it was very nice.”

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhata will be playing the role of ex-lovers in Sujoy Ghosh’s Lust Stories 2.